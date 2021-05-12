Swara Bhasker trends on Twitter after she supports Palestine and calls Israel an ‘Apartheid State’

New Delhi: After reports of Palestinian homes being demolished in the city of Sheikh Jarrah and raids on Al-Aqsa mosque made international headlines, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker put out a series of tweets in solidarity with Palestinians and called Israel an ‘apartheid state.’

However, this did not go down well with netizens, who brutally trolled Swara, making her the top trend in India. Twitterati asked her credentials to speak on the issue and accused her of wanting to jump on each and every controversy. Hashtags like ‘IndiaStandWithIsrael' were used by many.

Check out Swara’s tweets.

Israel is an apartheid state.

The cause of #Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause.. at least it shouldn’t solely be that.. it is first & foremost an anti imperialist, anti colonial & anti apartheid cause.. & that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims.#FreePalestine #AlAqsa — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021

Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011.

Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’.

Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/g1Pwk5xzkO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 10, 2021

At least 20 Palestinians, including 9 children, are dead in an area of Gaza that was hit by Israeli airstrikes on Monday. The strikes were the latest escalation in violence amid ongoing protests against forced Palestinian evictions in Jerusalem. (warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/iTRMe4qPna — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 11, 2021

Apart from Swara, actress Nora Fatehi also put out an Instagram story supporting Palestinians. “World shud be standing in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israel forces are forcing families out of their homes illegally during Ramadan and a pandemic,” wrote the Dilbar girl.

Various international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Fai Khadra and Halima Aden have also spoken up on the issue.