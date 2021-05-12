हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker trends on Twitter after she supports Palestine and calls Israel an ‘Apartheid State’

Swara Bhasker became a top trend on Twitter after the actress calls Israel an 'apartheid state'.

Swara Bhasker trends on Twitter after she supports Palestine and calls Israel an ‘Apartheid State’
Twitter

New Delhi: After reports of Palestinian homes being demolished in the city of Sheikh Jarrah and raids on Al-Aqsa mosque made international headlines, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker put out a series of tweets in solidarity with Palestinians and called Israel an ‘apartheid state.’

However, this did not go down well with netizens, who brutally trolled Swara, making her the top trend in India. Twitterati asked her credentials to speak on the issue and accused her of wanting to jump on each and every controversy. Hashtags like ‘IndiaStandWithIsrael' were used by many.

Check out Swara’s tweets.
Israel is an apartheid state.

Apart from Swara, actress Nora Fatehi also put out an Instagram story supporting Palestinians. “World shud be standing in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israel forces are forcing families out of their homes illegally during Ramadan and a pandemic,” wrote the Dilbar girl.

Various international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Fai Khadra and Halima Aden have also spoken up on the issue.

