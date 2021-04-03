हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares 'Shabaash Mithu' pic

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started to experience the sweltering heat as she declared the arrival of the summer season on social media and gave fans a peek into her new look for the upcoming sports film 'Shabaash Mithu'.

File photo

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced the onset of warmer days with a new Instagram picture from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu'.

The picture is one of the many she has been posting from her preparation sessions for the film, a biopic on Indian women`s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen in cricket gear, with her hands on her helmet. "Summer has arrived #ShabaashMithu," she wrote. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, the film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia. It has been penned by Priya Aven.

Meanwhile, the actress has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be seen in the film 'Looop Lapeta', which also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is a Hindi remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'.

Besides this, Taapsee also has the mystery thriller 'Haseen Dilruba'. The film has been directed by Vinil Mathew and she will share the screen with Vikrant Massey in the film.

Her other upcoming film is 'Rashmi Rocket', which casts her as a long-distance runner.

