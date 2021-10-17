Taapsee Pannu says 'shooting at Rann of Kutch was my favourite schedule from Rashmi Rocket'

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' premiered on India's largest homegrown OTT platform ZEE5 on 15th October and ever since the inspirational movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers alike!

Fantastic performances by talented actors Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli & Abhishek Banerjee coupled with the ace direction of Akarsh Khurana has made this movie a spectacular hit!

It's also the first time in Indian cinema that a movie on gender testing in sports is made and the makers are being applauded for picking this issue that needs to be addressed.

The movie which is set against the backdrop of Kutch was also shot there for authenticity.

Taapsee shares her fond memories of shooting in Kutch, "Shooting at Rann of Kutch was my most favourite schedule from Rashmi Rocket. I have never been to Kutch before so I was looking forward to it and I am glad we did it in the end while my stressful race portions and all were already shot because then I could really enjoy the place. I enjoyed the Rann of Kutch and I enjoyed staying in the tents in the Melas. The tourism ministry there was extremely helpful and I think I am so glad we had two weeks to spend in Bhuj, Kutch. I have clicked crazy pictures and videos for memory sake and I’ve got so much stuff from there. I did so much shopping which I’ve actually used in my apartment where I stay. So, Kutch is going to be a part of my life for a really long time."

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She's an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line.

In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.