Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu stays blindfolded for 12 hours on sets of Blurr - Here's why!

Blurr is anticipated to be a power-packed entertainer combined with an interesting social context. 

Taapsee Pannu stays blindfolded for 12 hours on sets of Blurr - Here&#039;s why!

New Delhi: Talented actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming psychological thriller 'Blurr'is one of the most awaited films of the actress this year. The actress has wrapped up her portion in the movie. 

Taapsee blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get in the skin of her character, leaving everyone on set in admiration of her. A source told, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Blurr is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles.

 

