Tahira Kashyap opens up on the rough patch in her marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana when 'Vicky Donor' happened

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap is a strong woman. The talented writer in her recent interview with Film Companion opened up on a lot of things personal. She talked about the insecurities she faced and how her marriage with the actor faced a rough patch.

She said, “I was this crazy, insecure pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened and that was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were very immature. He didn’t have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me it’s OK, especially when I am crazy on my hormones because I was pregnant at the time and I also didn’t have the maturity to just take it easy and know that this thing will get over.”

She added, “Both of us lacked maturity. Then, you also feel like a whale and considering your husband is with beautiful women all around and you don’t come from that background. Even, if you have the maturity, the passion and are understanding, you but you don’t have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along.”

She then said that the both of them had the privilege of knowing each other for a decade and eventually they realised the misunderstandings to come out only stronger.

Tahira is battling cancer and opened up about her disease through social media. Ayushmann has been a constant support system to his wife and keeps sharing inspiring posts and retweets her stuff quite often.

After sharing her battle with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells, the author was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer.

She completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy and shared every detail on Twitter /Instagram.