Telangana Assembly Elections: Actor Chiranjeevi, NTR Jr, Allu Arjun Cast Vote In Hyderabad - WATCH

New Delhi: Making heads turn, actor Chiranjeevi arrived along with family to cast his vote in the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad's Jubilee area on Thursday. Looking dapper in black, actor got down from his vehicle and moved towards the polling booth.

Earlier, actor Allu Arjun stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153. Allu wore a white T-shirt and black trousers.

#WATCH | Actor Allu Arjun after casting his vote in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area#TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/YbIrZxo5VM — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Actor Chiranjeevi and his family arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/gCeuI6IscA — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

'RRR' actor NTR Jr was also spotted arriving at the polling booth station in Hyderabad along with family.

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Actor Jr NTR and his family arrive to cast their votes at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/UpVO6lgFwv November 30, 2023

Polling began in Telangana amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

