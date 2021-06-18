'The biggest challenge': Nikki Tamboli on leaving parents behind after her brother's demise

New Delhi: Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame recently opened up on how she coped with shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 days after her brother's demise in an interview with a leading daily.

Nikki revealed that it's been incredibly tough for her to leave her parents behind after such a devastating tragedy. She feels that she has become 'weak' and isn't the same headstrong girl she was in Bigg Boss 14.

She told ETimes, "I came to Cape Town leaving my emotional parents behind after my brother’s death and it has been the biggest challenge for me. To be honest, I respect the show a lot but because whatever I went through recently I feel main bahut weak pad rahi hoon... people have seen in Bigg Boss and they know I am very headstrong but in this show I have had many weak moments because of the family issues."

"While I was doing Bigg Boss, everything was fine with my family so I was very focused on the show, but this time things have been very difficult. My brother passed away on May 4th and on May 6th, I came to Cape Town. Obviously it was not possible for me to be all happy and fine within two days and be strong at the same time. It is not easy for me to get over the pain, the loss, so easily. People are motivating and encouraging me to get back to normal but it will take time for me to overcome this loss. I know a lot of people have many expectations from me but let’s see what happens in the show," she added.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her elder brother Jatin Tamboli, 29, to COVID-19 on May 4. The actress soon after left for Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the Rohit Shetty hosted, adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki had earlier shared a long note about how she constantly misses her brother. The actress also shut down the trolls for questioning her decision to participate in Khatron ke Khiladi. The actress revealed that her brother was excited about her participating in the show and her family too would want her to go after her dreams.

She however said that her family will always be her priority.