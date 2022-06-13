हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreya Dhanwanthary

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sizzles on beach in bikini, fans scream 'someone stop her'

Popular actress Shreya Dhanwanthary has set Instagram on fire with her sexy and steamy pictures from her Maldives vacation.  

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sizzles on beach in bikini, fans scream &#039;someone stop her&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: 'The Family Man' actress Shreya Dhanwanthary doesn't seem to be in a mood to stop. she is one of the most popular faces on the Indian streaming platforms as she has built her own fanbase by appearing in a series of hit web-series and shows. Lately, the actress has been hitting headlines as she has been posting her scintillating pictures from Maldives vacation. 

Shreya Dhnwanthary has been making sure to make her fans go weak on their knees everytime. She has been dropping some stunning bikini pictures regularly while making captivating poses for the lens. 

On Monday, the actress took to social media and dropped several photos of her in black and white bikini, making her fans go gaga over her latest hot and bold photos.
 

Also Read: Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary oozes sensuality in bikini PICS, leaves her fans restless: PHOTOS

 

Looking at her latest photos, it would not be wrong to say that she is likely to bag some sexy roles now as she has shown her oomph side in these bikini pictures.

Take a look at her latest bikini pictures below: 

Shreya has worked in shows like 'The Family Man', and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'. She was last seen in 'Grey' alongside Dia Mirza. She will be next seen in 'Chup' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol. She also has 'Adbhut' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

