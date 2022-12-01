topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh says only Kajol can take KURSI on the show!

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Kajol will be seen her upcoming movie Salaam Venky on the show.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh says only Kajol can take KURSI on the show!

Mumbai: Well-known actress and TV personality Archana Puran Singh, who is seen laughing out loud at the jokes of Kapil Sharma on his show, said that only Bollywood actress Kajol can take her place on the show as she could laugh for hours without getting tired.

Archana said: "If anyone can ever take over my kursi (chair), she is none other than Kajol."

Bollywood actress Kajol appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS) along with her 'Salaam Venky's co-star Vishal Jethwa and director Revathi to promote their film - the story of a caring mother played by Kajol, who looks after her terminally-ill son Venky, portrayed by Vishal Jethwa. The film shows her struggle and what she does to fulfill his wish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kajol started her acting career in 1992 with the movie 'Bekhudi' though she rose to fame with 'Baazigar'. Later she did movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dilwale' and now the actress is all set for her next, which is Revathi's directorial 'Salaam Venky'.

The 48-year-old actress expressed her excitement about being part of the show and added: "I can't even explain in words the amount of fun I have on the show every time I am here. I laugh so hard that the next day my cheeks hurt and I rethink how I could laugh non-stop for 3 hours straight."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Live Tv

The Kapil Sharma ShowArchana Puran SinghKajolKapil SharmaSalaam Venky

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?