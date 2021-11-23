हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hollywood

The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in new character poster

The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka Chopra's two-toned outfit. 

The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra steals the show in new character poster
Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Fans were perplexed as to why Priyanka Chopra wasn't featured on the The Matrix Resurrections main poster along with Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The makers of the hit franchise have now released fresh character posters from the film.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share her poster, she wrote in the caption, "And she's here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21."
 

The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka's two-toned outfit and also subtly hint at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.

 

READ | Priyanka Chopra removes husband Nick Jonas' surname from Instagram bio, leaves fans stunned

Other character posters feature actors from the fourth instalment in varying shades like Keanu's in cyan, Carrie's in sea green, Yahya's in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica's in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira's in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.

The Matrix Resurrections, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.

