‘The Weekend That Was’: Saba Azad Gets Candid on her Performance at Lollapalooza Stage- See Pics

New Delhi: The multi-talented Saba Azad's performance at the Lollapalooza India stage which happened for the first time in Asia left fans and listeners stunned. The artist shared the stage with the likes of artists like, Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, and Cigarettes After Sex at the mega music event. Having debuted at such a grand music event with her band 'Madboy/Mink', the actor-singer truly made everyone go crazy with her power-packed performance. While the fans enjoyed her electrifying performance, it indeed come as a great experience for Saba.

Taking to her social media, Saba shared her onstage still from her performance at Lollapalooza. She further expressed her experience in caption, "The weekend that was!! @madboymink got to play at @lollaindia and what a lark it has been - we had the absolute pleasure of having the most amazing set of musicians who we also get to call friends on stage with us @wheresrjt on trombone and sax @jazzyjimchops on trumpet @anandbuggy on percussion and drums and @gourii on keys and vocals and some funky moves!! You guys are magic and we wouldn’t be able to do this without you. This was so so much fun!! We’d like to say a special and humongous thank you to @pinkporcupines for @imaadshahmadboy and my disco skins!! From the first phone call Anikate Satam was nothing short of amazing, he was kind, patient and super open to our cuckoo ideas - we looooved our costumes thank you, thank you so so much you amazing hooman!! Can’t wait to collaborate with all you Gs again!! @aishwarya.abbott @palibouy Excellent handling by @krunklive @simran_gangahar."

While Saba's performance at Lollapalooza won the hearts of the audience, she has recently given her voice in the first song of the upcoming crime thriller Farzi, titled, Sab Farzi.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Rocket Boys 2, Minimum and Songs of Paradise, and a few more unannounced projects.