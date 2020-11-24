There was BP, calcification around heart and failed kidneys: Rana Daggubati reveals on Samantha Akkineni's chat show

New Delhi: South star Samantha Akkineni's new chat show is already making the right kind of buzz amongst the audiences. Actor Rana Daggubati recently appeared on the show and in a tell-all, opened up about his health scare which left everyone moist-eyed.

In a fresh teaser released online, Rana can be seen talking about how his health took a backseat. He said: When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys. It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight.

On hearing Rana's story, host Samantha said, "Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me."

Rana Daggubati got married to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad on August 8, 2020. The wedding venue was Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad and was attended by family members and close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

On the work front, his adventure drama, Haathi Mere Saathi, will have a theatrical release on Makar Sankranti next year. Starring Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat, the upcoming film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.