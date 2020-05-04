हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramayan

This is terrible: Ramayan’s Ravan aka Arvind Trivedi on death hoax

Arvind Trivedi, best-known for playing Ravan in ‘Ramayan’, is fit and fine, his family members said on Monday after he became a victim of a death hoax recently.

This is terrible: Ramayan’s Ravan aka Arvind Trivedi on death hoax
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Arvind_Trivedi_

New Delhi: Actor Arvind Trivedi, best-known for playing Ravan in ‘Ramayan’, is fit and fine, his family members said on Monday after he became a victim of a death hoax recently. Arvind Trivedi too took to Twitter to dispel the rumours and quoting a tweet about the death hoax, he said, “This is terrible. Spreading news about someone's death without even verifying it is offensive. Please apologize and then delete this tweet.” The tweet which he shared read, “Lankesh (Mr Arvind Trivedi) no more.” It also had a picture of the actor.

Here’s what Arvind Trivedi said:

Meanwhile, Arvind Trivedi’s nephew’s tweet is also doing the rounds on social media where he clarified that the death news is fake. “Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi (Lankesh) is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is a request. Now please spread this. Thanks,” the tweet from Kaustubh B Trivedi’s account read.

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramyan’ re-aired on TV after over 30 years amid the coronavirus lockdown. It recently shattered all records and became the world's most-watched show. Doordarshan decided to re-run 'Ramayan' episodes in March on public demand. When it was telecast for the first time, the show broke all records of popularity, and later, it repeated its history again.

Ramayan arvind trivedi Ravan arvind trivedi death hoax
