DILJIT DOSANJH

This Punjabi Star Singer Makes History As The First Indian Artist On Billboard Canada

This Punjabi star singer has made history as the first Indian artist to achieve a spot on the Billboard Canada charts.

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: ANI
This Punjabi Star Singer Makes History As The First Indian Artist On Billboard Canada (Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram)

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Indian artiste to be featured on the cover of Billboard Canada.

The inaugural print edition of the magazine will feature Diljit's exclusive content from his Dil-Luminati tour.

On Saturday, Billboard Canada's official Instagram account shared this news along with cover pages featuring Diljit.

They captioned the post, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard. It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Billboard Canada (@billboardca)

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Diljit giving us the representation we deserve!!"

Another user commented, "Making history and making us proud each step of the way."

Meanwhile, Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November

