close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has: Vivek Oberoi on controversial Aishwarya tweet

Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic.

Those in the meme don&#039;t have a problem, but everyone else has: Vivek Oberoi on controversial Aishwarya tweet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After sharing a controversial tweet on exit polls featuring himself, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra State Commission for Women issued a notice to the actor seeking an explanation for the same.

The NCW chairperson, Rekha Sharma sought an apology from the actor for posting an objectionable tweet. After this hullaballoo on social media, the actor told ANI, “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

“I don't know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed on it&I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks at you, you should not take it seriously. “

Adding more, he said, “Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn't stop my film, now they are trying this.”

When asked to comment on the notice issued to him by the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra State Commission for Women, the actor clarified, “I'm waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong.”

The actor was slammed for his tweet by Sonam Kapoor, who called it 'disgusting' and 'classless'. When asked about her comment, Vivek said:

For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to be a couple back in the late 90s and early 2000. It was around the time when they featured in superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, it didn't last for long.

Thereafter, the buzz was strong that Vivek Oberoi and Ash were a couple. Incidentally, their's was also a short-lived love story, reportedly.

On April 20, 2007, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan and together they are blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the work front, Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic. He plays the titular role of the lead character. The film is helmed by 'MC Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar.

 

 

Tags:
Vivek OberoiAishwarya RaiSalman KhanMemeExit Polls
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor stuns in a blush red Valentino gown at Cannes 2019—See pics

Must Watch

PT40M30S

Taal Thok Ke: Is 'The Narendra Modi factor' overriding all other factors? Watch special debate