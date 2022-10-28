Thumkeshwari song: 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor sets screens on fire with her sizzling cameo, leaves fans surprised - Watch

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming creature comedy 'Bhediya' makers dropped its first dance number - Thumkeshwari today. The ultimate surprise of the song is the special cameo by 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor, who looks super hot and stunning while she grooves to the song. Shraddha's cameo hints at her return as Stree's mysterious woman, bringing back memories.

Kriti and Varun sport sexy attires and groove with each other with a lot of dancers in the background. Toward the end of the montage, Stree's Shraddha Kapoor surprises the audience with her sudden entry amid the ongoing track and taps her feet with the Bollywood hunk. Check out how Shraddha's fans have reacted to the song:

Thumkeshwari song also reunited the hit pair of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha on the screen which made 'VarShra' fans scream with joy. They have been going gaga over the hit pairing and are wanting to see more of it. Varun shared a clip from the song featuring Shraddha along with him and Kriti. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to unveil the secret with a quirky caption that reads, "Stree ka Karoo swagat #thumkesh wari out now (Sic)."

On the work front, Shraddha will also be next seen in the much-awaited Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to hit the screens on March 8, 2023.