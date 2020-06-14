Trending: Australian singer Sia mixes up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, apologises later for 'making a buffoon out of herself'

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a bizarre goof-up, Australian singer-songwriter Sia is facing Twitter’s ire for confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B.

It started when a fan questioned Sia if she would collaborate with Nicki. Sia soon replied to the tweet, but tagged Cardi B and wrote, “I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! — sia (@Sia) June 12, 2020

Twitter was quick in pointing out the mistake to Sia and when she realised it, she tweeted that it’s her “f**k up” and and tagged Minaj. But this only added fuel to the fire with her saying, “Dudes. I also like @MissNikkiiBaby I don’t give a s**t about feuds, George Floyd was f*****g murdered Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS?” she wrote.

However, again, the singer tagged the wrong Twitter user in place of Nicki Minaj.

She followed it up with another tweet, tagging the right handles and said, “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.”

Till then, the hashtag #SiaIsOverParty had already begun to trend. A section of the internet also wanted to know what does she mean by ‘systematic racism’ and some revisited the rift between the two singers.

All the aforementioned tweets were later deleted by Sia and an apology by her was posted, saying she had misunderstood the tweet.

“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

Neither Cardi B nor Nicki Minaj has commented on Sia’s posts yet.