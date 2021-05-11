Trending: Priyanka Chopra's blood red jacket with Goddess Kali motif stuns fans, viral pic shows actress holding hands with hubby Nick Jonas!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a huge fanbase all over the world. And needless to say that her ever-growing social media fam keeps a close eye on her new projects, major announcements and even personal life. On similar lines, an old picture of hers walking hand-in-hand with hubby Nick Jonas in the picturesque background has got everyone talking.

Well, the internet can be a fun place, especially when digging out old stuff. A picture that was originally shared by Nick Jonas back on February 29, 2020, has once again been re-posted by the actress's fan club named Priyanka's Closet and suddenly it has gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a stunning blood red embellished Bohemian jacket which has a Goddess Kali motif at the back. Take a look here:

PeeCee has always been a stunner and a major source of inspiration to many women. Her chic style game is always on point and she indeed is rocking her Bohemian wear with elan.

Meanwhile, the actress has shown her support to India amid the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has set up a fundraiser at GiveIndia, one of the largest organizations in the country providing COVID relief, to contribute towards the fight against the pandemic.

Both she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have already contributed towards the cause and will continue to extend their support.