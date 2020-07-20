Trolled over post on farmers, Salman Khan now shares video of himself ploughing field on tractor

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown, spent his Sunday ploughing the land on a tractor. Salman is continuously giving a glimpse of his whereabouts on Instagram and now, it appears he is busy leading a farm life.

The recent video shows the 'Sultan' star driving a tractor through a water-filled field at his farmhouse amidst heavy downpour. He can also be seen checking the ploughed field and walking in the mud.

"Farminggg," read Salman's caption. Watch the video here:

Salman's last post had not gone down well with netizens. The photo has Salman sitting in a field with mud smeared all over his body and captioned it as, "Respect to all the farmers." However, a section of the internet accused Salman of just 'acting' or 'posing' for the photo and "faking" respect for farmers.

Prior to that, Salman had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers. "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kisan," he wrote alongside an image in which he is seen surrounded by greenery.

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in 'Radhe', alongside Disha Patani.

During the lockdown, Salman released three singles - 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina' and 'Bhai Bhai'