हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Trolled over post on farmers, Salman Khan now shares video of himself ploughing field on tractor

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown.

Trolled over post on farmers, Salman Khan now shares video of himself ploughing field on tractor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown, spent his Sunday ploughing the land on a tractor. Salman is continuously giving a glimpse of his whereabouts on Instagram and now, it appears he is busy leading a farm life. 

The recent video shows the 'Sultan' star driving a tractor through a water-filled field at his farmhouse amidst heavy downpour. He can also be seen checking the ploughed field and walking in the mud. 

"Farminggg," read Salman's caption. Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Farminggg

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman's last post had not gone down well with netizens. The photo has Salman sitting in a field with mud smeared all over his body and captioned it as, "Respect to all the farmers." However, a section of the internet accused Salman of just 'acting' or 'posing' for the photo and "faking" respect for farmers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Prior to that, Salman had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers. "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kisan," he wrote alongside an image in which he is seen surrounded by greenery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in 'Radhe', alongside Disha Patani. 

During the lockdown, Salman released three singles - 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina' and 'Bhai Bhai'

Tags:
Salman Khansalman khan videoSalman Khan Panvel farmhouseSalman Khan trolled
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra cherishes the moment when Nick Jonas proposed to her for marriage
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M55S

AIIMS: How will the corona vaccine be tested?