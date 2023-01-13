Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea rejected

New Delhi: 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.'

The actress' mother accused Sheezan of her daughter's murder and the actor is currently in jail. In a recent development, the bail plea of Sheezan has been rejected by the Vasai court.

Tunisha's lawyer Advocate Tarun Sharma told the media that the judge has rejected the bail application of Sheezan Khan. He further accused his family of creating 'different theories' to stop the truth from coming out. Sheezan or his lawyer did not speak to the media after their exit from the court.

Tunisha's lawyer said, "When Sheezan was arrested on 24th December, they started with different theories of fake chacha, fake mama, fake mother and then they got in Ali. This was rejected by the court today. They wanted to tarnish the family's image and not let them get any support from the media or police. Court observed that they had no evidence for their arguments."

Tunisha and Sheezan were earlier in a relationship and are said to have broken up recently.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.