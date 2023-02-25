Urfi Javed Gets Shoutout From Fashion Ace Anaita Shroff Adajania As She Goes 'Dirty' For Bold and Wacky Photoshoot

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, who became a sensation - thanks to her bizarre ways of dressing up and holding attention like none. She's a pap favourite and never really fails to amuse her fans. From funky DIY dresses to bold and brazen avatar, Urfi has done it all. And recently, she took a big plunge and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from none other than fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project.

Anaita Shroff Adajania praised Urfi and wrote: What better than a custom diy look for the undisputed queen of DIY @urf7i !

I’ve long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own work shop and created her interpretations daily! Fashion is for everyone. I promised you this day would come, covergirl Uorfi!

Today for @thedirtymagazine she wears some of the most creative labels, custom made for her. I’m sure more will follow! For this look it’s a toile ( where all the magic begins.. )and stickers! #diybaby

Thanks @kshitijkankaria @anuragsharma91 @otherwarya for letting me be a small piece of this giant project #dreamteam make dreams come true

Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

WHY IS URFI JAVED FAMOUS?

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has time and again shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is was recently seen in dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.