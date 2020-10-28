Urvashi Rauleta performs Kanya Puja on Navratri, distributes food packets to underprivileged girls

Mumbai: The 2015 Miss universe and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is frequently seen advocating for women’s rights and women empowerment was recently seen celebrating Kanya Pooja with underprivileged young girls in Mumbai after her video of Neha Kakkar’s wedding dance went viral.

On the last day of Navratri, several Hindu households conduct Kanjak or Kanya Puja, where nine girls who have not yet attained puberty are welcomed and offered a variety of delicacies. The ritual is followed across India but is highly popular in regions like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Enjoying the Kanya Puja in her own philanthropic way, Rautela took to the streets and distributed hygienically packed food boxes while mindfully wearing a facemask and gloves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.