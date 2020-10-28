हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kanya puja

Urvashi Rauleta performs Kanya Puja on Navratri, distributes food packets to underprivileged girls

Enjoying the Kanya Puja in her own philanthropic way, Urvashi Rautela took to the streets and distributed hygienically packed food boxes while mindfully wearing a facemask and gloves.

Urvashi Rauleta performs Kanya Puja on Navratri, distributes food packets to underprivileged girls
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The 2015 Miss universe and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is frequently seen advocating for women’s rights and women empowerment was recently seen celebrating Kanya Pooja with underprivileged young girls in Mumbai after her video of Neha Kakkar’s wedding dance went viral.

On the last day of Navratri, several Hindu households conduct Kanjak or Kanya Puja, where nine girls who have not yet attained puberty are welcomed and offered a variety of delicacies. The ritual is followed across India but is highly popular in regions like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Enjoying the Kanya Puja in her own philanthropic way, Rautela took to the streets and distributed hygienically packed food boxes while mindfully wearing a facemask and gloves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

 

Tags:
kanya pujaunderpriviledge girlsUrvashi RautelaNavratri 2020NavratriDurga Puja 2020Durga Puja
Next
Story

The 'best clicks' from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh da vyah - Check out!
  • 79,90,322Confirmed
  • 1,20,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M16S

Nikita Love Jihad: Congress connection of Nikita's murderer Tauseef?