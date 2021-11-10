हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohamed Ramadan

Urvashi Rautela and Mohamed Ramadan burn Instagram with their sizzling chemistry - Watch

Urvashi Rautela and Mohamed Ramadan burn Instagram with their sizzling chemistry - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan which is going viral on the Internet. The actress can be seen wearing a black asymmetric shoulder hem fitted thigh slit dress with high stilettos and accessorized with long earrings, posing with Egyptian superstar.

The chemistry between Urvashi Rautela and Mohamed Ramadan is palpable. In the video, the duo are posing for the camera as Mohamed wraps his hand around Urvashi to pose for the camera. The fans can't stop themself from commenting hearts on the video. No doubt both of them look drop-dead gorgeous in the video for the cover of Filmfare.

The actress's International song Versace Baby is trending on number 1 all over the world and the videos are going viral on social media. 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with that Urvashi Rautela recently announced the name Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. 

Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.

