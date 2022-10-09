Urvashi Rautela pokes fun at cricketer Rishabh Pant again? Actress flies to Australia ahead of T20 World Cup: PHOTOS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress-model Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines of late as she has been cryptic notes and taking regular indirect potshots at cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress announced to her fans that she is flying to Australia and fans are speculating that this has to do with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a few glimpses of her from a flight and wrote, "followed my heart (emoji), and it led me to Australia." The note has once again left their fans excited and netizens dropped some hilarious comments in the drop box. It is to be noted that Team India has reached Australia for the T20 World Cup. On October 10, India has its first Practice Match against Western Australia.

URVASHI RAUTELA-RISHABH PANT CONTROVERSY

The two public figures had earlier got into a spat after 'The Legend' actress claimed that a person she identified as 'Mr RP' once waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her and ended up dialling her almost 16-17 times. After her fans began speculating if Urvashi was talking about Rishabh Pant, the cricketer took to Instagram and hit back at the actress calling her a 'liar' and 'thirsty for fame'.

Later in September, Urvashi courted another controversy after she reacted to her viral apology video. She has said 'sorry' to Pant in a video interview message that had gone viral on social media. However, later the actress refuted all such reports saying it was highly misleading and her message was for her fans and not the cricketer.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh were linked once after the actress claimed that she was dating the cricketer. Pant had denied her statement and reportedly blocked her on social media.

Urvashi was recently seen in the Telugu actioner 'The Legend', which turned out to be a dud at the Box Office.