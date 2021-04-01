Urvashi Rautela’s extravagant red carpet look for Filmfare Awards is worth more than Rs 35 lakh - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela who is best known for her dynamic fashion statements has once again managed to leave us spell-bound. Recently, several Bollywood actors and actresses attended the night of Filmfare Awards, Urvashi Rautela too graced the night in a shimmering crimson shade halter neck fishtail gown, with satin wraparounds on her neckline and waist that looked just magnificent.

Urvashi Rautela’s award night ensemble was completed with jewellery like bracelets and rings added up with a clutch that made the grand total of the ensemble go beyond Rs 35 lakh.

The Bollywood queen was last seen in the music video “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” and “Teri Load Ve” this year and before that Urvashi Rautela played the lead role in “Virgin Bhanupriya” that followed her previous works like “Sanam Re”, “Mr. Airavata”, “Singh Saab the Great”, and many more. The actress has given us some great music videos like “LoveDose”, “Gal Ban Gayi”, “Ek Diamond Da Haar”, and many more that we can groove upon.

The look that Urvashi Rautela carried was styled by the stylist Tushar Kapoor, who said, "Styling someone like Bollywood’s young superstar, Urvashi Rautela, for something as big as Filmfare I find it surreal, exciting, and scary. To be honest such a tremendous response was absolutely unexpected. When you get into it, it is totally a different thing. You’re kind of putting one foot in front of the other, but now, for it to be out and so well received, it’s pretty tremendous. Urvashi Rautela wore a crimson gown by Monisha Jaising for Filmfare, the gown costs Rs 70K, and the jewellery itself costs around Rs 34 Lakh. The clutch that completed the look is of Rs 30K".

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in 2021’s most awaited cop-action-thriller web series “Inspector Avinash” which will cast her along with Randeep Hooda.

The actress is going to play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in her big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut, talking about the south debut the actress will also be seen in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress is all excited for her international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be coming up with a music video “Mar Jayenge” along with Guru Randhawa, the duo will be doing a romantic plot together in the music video.