Urvashi Rautela teases fresh pic with Guru Randhawa from 'Mar Jayenge' song shoot!

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, is soon going to be seen with the sensational singer Guru Randhawa in the music video “Mar Jayenge”. The stunner recently posted a picture with the Punjabi singer on Instagram, letting us know that both are coming up with something big.

Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela are good friends for a very long time, the singer was eager to make a music video with her but couldn’t make it due to some date issues and the hectic work schedule.

Check out the adorable picture:

The yet-to-be-released music video, 'Mar Jayenge' was shot in Goa after the lockdown was lifted. The song is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by the Bhushan Kumar 'T-series'.

'Mar Jayenge' will depict a love story between Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi started out as a model and later went on to showcase her talent of acting through the films like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Singh Saab the Great”, and “Hate Story 4”.

Urvashi Rautela’s performance in the films got the attention of several music directors who starred her in the music videos like “LoveDose”, “Teri Load Ve”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and the very recent one “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in the web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda, and an international music collaboration, “Versace”, with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

The actress has also bagged a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film, in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, this sci-fi film will mark as her Tamil debut. Apart from films, Urvashi Rautela will be starring in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.