Urvashi Rautela To Attend Cannes Film Festival For Parveen Babi Biopic As The Lead Actress

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela who is the most followed Asian celebrity, is all set to make heads turn once again as she heads to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This time, the talented actress has an extra reason to be excited.

This year, Urvashi is all set to cast her spell on Cannes once again. Her stunning beauty, combined with her innate charm, promises to captivate onlookers as she makes her way down the red carpet.

Adding to the excitement of her Cannes appearance, Urvashi Rautela will also be participating in a photocall launch for her upcoming film, a biopic of the iconic Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. Babi, known for her mesmerizing beauty and enigmatic aura, was a trailblazer in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Urvashi's portrayal of Parveen Babi in the biopic has generated immense anticipation among fans and the film fraternity. Playing the lead role in a biopic is a significant opportunity for Urvashi to showcase her acting prowess and bring the story of Parveen Babi to life on the silver screen.

The photocall launch at Cannes provides the perfect platform for Urvashi Rautela to present her character and give audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the highly anticipated biopic. Urvashi has to shine as she represents the film and pays homage to the legendary Parveen Babi.

Sharing her excitement about playing such an iconic role and representing Cannes, she went on to say, "Yes, you’ve heard right. I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone."

Fans definitely can't wait to see her appearances, anticipating the show-stopping ensembles she will showcase.