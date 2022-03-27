हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela to grace FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ramp as showstopper on Grand Finale

Ahead of her appearance at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Urvashi Rautela shared a special message for her fans.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has always made our head turn with her astonishing look and personality. She's also left no stone unturned in making India proud and achieving the ladder of success everyday.

Now, she is set to make jaws drop as the showstopper for the grand finale show for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. 

The gorgeous model will be walking the ramp as a showstopper for Reynu Taandon and Nikhita Tandon for their Pet Resort collection titled "I am worth it".

Ahead of her appearance, the actress shared a message for her fans as well. 

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@imworthitofficial)

 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. She had also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab fame Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will next be seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Apart from that, the actress will be making her Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana

