Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's blush pink embroidered skirt dress is worth Rs 25 lakh - See Pics

Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

Urvashi Rautela&#039;s blush pink embroidered skirt dress is worth Rs 25 lakh - See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela's fashion choices always hog the limelight leaving fans in awe of her. Her latest floral pink embroidered dress is now the talk of the town. 

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a picture in a blush rose embroidery silhouette dress, posing for a photoshoot. The hand-embroidered dress is worth Rs 25 lakh. The bold fashion choices of the actress make her a fan-favourite star. 

She captioned: Just Say Rautela love me Rautela love me, Call me Rautela love me Rautela love me, The loudest in the room.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. 

 

