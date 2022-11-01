topStories
Varun Dhawan talks about his upcoming film 'Bhediya', says 'this is the wildest character I have played'

'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film is slated for the release on the 25th of November.

Nov 01, 2022
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf, says his latest character in the upcoming creature comedy from `Bhediya` is the wildest character he has ever played.

Varun says, "I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I`ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process."

"My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. `Bhediya` is the most important addition to that endeavour".

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, `Bhediya`. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

