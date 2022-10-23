NewsLifestylePeople
VIRAT KOHLI

Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan thank Virat Kohli for victory against Pakistan- SEE REACTIONS

Several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and others shared their joy on social media after Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Virat Kohli amazed every Indian with his wonderful unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls in the nail-biting match against Pakistan. Several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor took to their social media handles to praise the knock. 

Sharing a post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “@virat.kohli you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic.” 

Priety Zinta shared on Twitter, “OMG ! This game tonight Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there.” 

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “King Kohli!!! That’s the tweet.” 

Sharing a video of himself while watching the match with his pet dog, Varun Dhawan wrote, “INDIA INDIA INDIA Unbelievable india wins happy Diwali Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and wrote, “Even the Gods wanted a game like this!” What a beauty of a knock by the absolute KING. @virat.kohli Grit. Composure. Belief. Thank you for the Diwali gift.” 

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared a heartfelt note on Virat Kohli’s knock and called him a wonderful man. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!  
So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!  Love you forever and through thick and thin," she wrote on Instagram. 

Virat KohliIndia vs PakistanAnushka SharmaDiwali 2022India vs Pakistan matchVirat Kohli knock

