Soumitra Chatterjee

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee cremated with full state honours in Kolkata

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee was given a tearful adieu as people walked with a flower-bedecked hearse where he was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee cremated with full state honours in Kolkata

Kolkata: Bengal bade a tearful adieu to iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee as thousands of people walked following a flower-bedecked hearse which carried his body to a crematorium where his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her ministerial colleagues and a host of film personalities, walked in the procession with others singing Rabindranath Tagore's song, "Aguner parashmoni chhoao praane" (the touchstone of fire will turn us pure).

Hundreds of people also stood along both sides of the road and crowded rooftops in nearby houses to have a last look at their favourite actor.

ALSO READ: Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee, Bengali cinema's alt superstar

As the last journey ended at Keoratala Crematorium, Chatterjee was given a gun salute and his mortal remains were consigned to flames in presence of the chief minister and other dignitaries.

Soumitra ChatterjeeSoumitra Chatterjee death
