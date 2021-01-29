Veteran Gujarati actor and Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi dies at 84

New Delhi: Veteran Gujarati theatre and film actor Arvind Joshi died in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 84. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the unfortunate news with a picture of the actor and his actor son Sharman Joshi on Twitter.

The actor breathed his last at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and his two children, Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy, who is a famous name in television.

Komal Nahta tweeted a picture of the late actor Arvind Joshi and captioned his post with condolences. “Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family.”

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal offered his condolences to the Joshi family as well, calling Arvind Joshi's death an "irreparable loss to Indian theatre".

Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 29, 2021

Arvind Joshi was known for his work on the Gujarati stage but also acted in several films such as Sholay and Ittefaq.

His son Sharman Joshi recently spoke about how he feels left out of the film industry because of his background in theatre. He said to IANS, “I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front."