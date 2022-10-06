Vicky Kaushal poses with bro Sunny, dad Sham and Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal`s father Sham Kaushal, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture of both of his sons along with actor Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the film `Ashoka`.

Taking to Instagram, Sham shared the picture which he captioned, "By God`s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God`s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher."

Here is the post shared by Sham Kaushal:

In the picture, Vicky and his brother could be seen standing along with the `Chak De India` actor.Soon after the veteran action director shared the picture it got viral on social media. Actor Urvashi Rautela commented, "Proud father n proud son. Sir aap sabse best hai aapse & aunty se milke bahut acha laga us din."

"Kisi ko nhi pta tha yeh Katrina ji ke dulhe bnenge," another fan wrote. Meanwhile, Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like `Gangs of Wasseypur`, `Rajneeti`, `Om Shanti Om` and `Baadshah`.

Talking about Vicky`s film front, he will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic drama film alongside Sara Ali Khan and in Dharma Productions` next `Govinda Naam Mera` along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from that, he also has Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur` opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.Sunny Kaushal, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming thriller `Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga` with Yami Gautam and in `Letters to Mr Khanna` with Neetu Kapoor.