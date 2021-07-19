हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal raps to 'Purple Hat', Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan love it! - Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal treated fans to a goofy video of himself in which he can be seen jamming on 'Purple Hat' rap in his vanity van.

Vicky Kaushal raps to &#039;Purple Hat&#039;, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan love it! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal treated fans to a goofy video of himself in which he can be seen jamming on 'Purple Hat' rap in his vanity van. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a short clip in which he can be seen lip-syncing on `Purple Hat.` Imitating the whole rap with ease, the actor's post left many astonished, while many reacted including superstar Deepika Padukone who left ROFL emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Not only, Deepika but Vicky`s video made superstar Hrithik Roshan drop a comment too as he was impressed with Vicky's newly revealed talent. Hrithik commented, "Woah! I like."

 

The 'URI' actor was undoubtedly in surprise too after receiving a comment from the superstar, as he replied to him, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead."

He captioned the post as, "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi."Earlier in the day, Vicky showed off his painting talent too as he shared a picture in which he was seen holding a small canvas that had Lord Ganesha painted over it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who recently completed nine years in Bollywood, is busy working on Aditya Dhar's film  'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. He also has 'Sardar Udham Singh' and 'Mr Lele' in the pipeline. 

