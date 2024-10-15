Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals His Father Slapped Him For Pursuing Filmmaking, Said THIS When His Film Got Nominated For Oscars: ‘Bhooka Mar Jaayega Bombay Mein’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently revealed a memorable moment from his past when his father slapped him for expressing his desire to become a filmmaker. He also shared how his father reacted when his film received an Oscar nomination, offering a glimpse into the challenges he faced on his path to success.

During a session at the IFP Festival, renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled the pivotal moment when, as a young man in Kashmir, he confided in his father about his dream of becoming a director. Instead of receiving encouragement, he was slapped and warned about the difficulties of making it in Mumbai. His father bluntly told him, "Bhooka mar jaayega Bombay mein. Kaise rahega? (You will die of starvation; how will you survive in Bombay?)."

Chopra reflected on the financial hardships his family faced, and his father’s inability to support his aspirations. This moment fueled his determination to succeed. He excelled academically, earning the top spot at Kashmir University in Economics Honours and securing a national scholarship of Rs 250 per month, which he used to fund his education at film school.

In a humorous twist, Chopra recounted the time in 1979 when he called his father to share the exciting news that his film had been nominated for an Oscar. His father’s practical response? "Oscar ka kitna milta hai? (How much do you get for an Oscar?)."

Chopra's journey in the film industry has been marked by both challenges and triumphs. Last year, he released ‘12th Fail,’ a film that resonated with audiences and critics alike for its inspirational narrative. The film, based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, showcases the power of perseverance and overcoming adversity.