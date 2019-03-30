Vikas Khanna to celebrate Baisakhi on 'Patiala Babes'

Mumbai: Popular chef Vikas Khanna will make a special appearance during Baisakhi celebration on the fiction show "Patiala Babes".

The show is based on the relationship between a mother and her daughter.

Soon, the story will take an interesting turn by showcasing how a homemaker turns entrepreneur.

Khanna will be seen in the show motivating Babita (actress Paridhi Sharma) and talking about women empowerment, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

"The makers of 'Patiala Babes' are narrating a beautiful story of Babes and Mini. I am doing a cameo role. I will be playing myself," Khanna said in a statement.

"We will be celebrating Baisakhi on the show where I will be coming to encourage Babes to take the next big step in her life. TV has been a very important part of my life and I am happy to return," added the former judge of "MasterChef India".