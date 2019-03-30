हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna to celebrate Baisakhi on 'Patiala Babes'

Popular chef Vikas Khanna will make a special appearance during Baisakhi celebration on the fiction show "Patiala Babes".

Vikas Khanna to celebrate Baisakhi on &#039;Patiala Babes&#039;

Mumbai: Popular chef Vikas Khanna will make a special appearance during Baisakhi celebration on the fiction show "Patiala Babes".

The show is based on the relationship between a mother and her daughter.

Soon, the story will take an interesting turn by showcasing how a homemaker turns entrepreneur. 

Khanna will be seen in the show motivating Babita (actress Paridhi Sharma) and talking about women empowerment, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

"The makers of 'Patiala Babes' are narrating a beautiful story of Babes and Mini. I am doing a cameo role. I will be playing myself," Khanna said in a statement.

"We will be celebrating Baisakhi on the show where I will be coming to encourage Babes to take the next big step in her life. TV has been a very important part of my life and I am happy to return," added the former judge of "MasterChef India".

Tags:
Vikas KhannaPatiala BabesMasterChef India
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra ecstatic about 'Kesari' success

Must Watch

PT59S

Election Breaking : Amit Shah to file nomination in Gandhinagar after mega roadshow