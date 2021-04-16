Vineet Kumar Singh flags failing healthcare system in Uttar Pradesh, tweets grievance

New Delhi: Gangs of Wasseypur fame actor Vineet Kumar Singh slammed central and state governments for the lack of COVID-19 medicines in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The actor took to microblogging site Twitter to flag the healthcare crisis in the city.

Further, he admitted that he and some of his family members are unwell, though, it is not confirmed if they contracted the coronavirus infection.

He criticised the government for holding massive public rallies amid alarming rising cases. Singh also expressed gratitude to actor Pankaj Tripathi for his help in availing the required medicines.

Check out his tweets below:

Uttar Pradesh recorded 27,426 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday (April 16), taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720, according to an official.

The death toll climbed to 9,583 with 103 more fatalities. "In the past 24 hours, 27,426 fresh cases were reported while 6,429 people were discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.