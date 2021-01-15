हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Viral alert: Urvashi Rautela, Janhvi Kapoor channel their inner Shakira in latest dance videos - Watch

Recently, the doe-eyed starlet, Janhvi Kapoor, also dropped a video of her belly dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘San Sana Nan’ from the movie Asoka.

Viral alert: Urvashi Rautela, Janhvi Kapoor channel their inner Shakira in latest dance videos - Watch

New Delhi: When one thinks of sheer beauty, Urvashi Rautela’s name is sure to pop up. Be it her killer workout routines or exhilarating dance videos, this is Bollywood diva is surely an inspiration in every sense.

In a video of the prima donna that went viral, she is seen giving us a sneak peek of her sizzling belly dance moves. In the video, Urvashi Rautela is seen sporting printed leggings with a crop top, flaunting her drool-worthy washboard abs.

Recently, the doe-eyed starlet, Janhvi Kapoor, also dropped a video of her belly dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘San Sana Nan’ from the movie Asoka. Donning a white tee and pyjamas, the Kapoor girl is seen showcasing her seductive moves. 

Urvashi Eautela who was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, directed by Ajay Lohan, seems to have her plate full with exciting ventures. She is currently working on projects like Mohan Bhardwaj’s ‘Black Rose’, where she will be playing a pivotal role. Apart from that, she will also be seen paying a tribute to the late Bollywood legend Madhubala, in a revived version of the classic ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si’.

 

