New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu truly took over the entire nation with her sizzling hot avatar in her 2021 released dance number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from Pushpa The Rise. Not just in the South, but the actress became a sensation all across the world with the release of the song. While it's still one of the favorite songs of the masses, its fever is still visible and the evidence of the same was witnessed when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were seen dancing in the club in Serbia while they were shooting for Citadel.

During the shoot of Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were seen grooving on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in a club in Serbia. It indeed speaks volumes of the popularity of the song which is still the same. Both the actors were seen having a good time while the entire club was even more thrilled and excited while grooving on the track.

Released in December 2021, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has completed 2 years. Well-studded with the hot and bold dance moves of Samantha, exceptionally amazing and groovy music, and the classic dance of Icon star Allu Arjun, the song went on to become the biggest hit of the year. The music video has over 350 million views on YouTube. The actress indeed left the nation grooving on her hook steps from the song.

On the work front ahead, Samantha will be next seen in Citadel. The actress has also launched her own production house, Tralala.