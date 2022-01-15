हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani's father cremated, pens emotional eulogy

Music composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional eulogy after the cremation of his late father Moti Dadlani on Saturday.

Vishal Dadlani&#039;s father cremated, pens emotional eulogy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Music composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional eulogy after the cremation of his late father Moti Dadlani on Saturday.

Vishal's father passed away on January 8, 2022. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he was battling COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vishal penned a message remembering his beloved dad.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

"My Mother, Sister, nieces and I cremated my Father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu." I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either," he wrote.

Further, he shared his desire to prove "worthy of him".

He penned, "Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)"

Vishal's father was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a couple of days before he passed away.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vishal Dadlanimusic composeremotional eulogyCremationlate fatherMoti DadlaniCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Zayn Malik returns to Instagram after month-long hiatus

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Virat Kohli Resigned: Syed Kirmani Calls Virat Kohli Bad Looser!