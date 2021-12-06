Vivek Oberoi labels Bollywood as 'an exclusive club' where surnames matter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who's series' Inside Edge came out with its third season on December 3, has an opinion about Bollywood and it's not very pretty. The 'Masti' actor, in an interview, said that he felt Bollywood doesn't nurture young talent and called it an 'exclusive club'.

He also said that in Bollywood, unfortunately, only someone's surname or contacts matter.

Talking about Bollywood with 20 years of experience in it, Vivek told Hindustan Times, "As far as practical aspects of it, being ….(sounds funny when I say it) being a senior who has been around for 20 years, I do feel we have missed a trick or two. One big complaint that I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It is difficult. We made it into this exclusive club where it is either surname or who you know or which lobby or which darbar you do a salaam at… that matters, not your talent. That’s unfortunate."

He further said, "For any industry to thrive, for any industry to grow, you need fresh ideas, you need people coming in and you need to be a welcoming space."

Vivek Oberoi expressed that OTT is a platform that allowed newcomers to thrive and shine.

On the work front, Vivek was recently seen in the web series Inside Edge 3 which released on Amazon Prime.

The actor's other works include his role in the 2019 film 'PM Narendra Modi', his Malayalam Debut in the film 'Lucifer' in 2019 as well.

He had also appeared as a judge in the reality TV show 'India's Best Dramebaaz' in the same year.

Now, he's been part of the sports-drama OTT show 'Inside Edge' for three seasons. It was created by Karan Anshuman and released on Prime Video. The intriguing series revolved around a fictional T20 cricket team whose owners indulge in spot-fixing.

