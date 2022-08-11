NewsLifestylePeople
Warina Hussain grabs limelight in mini-backless blue satin dress: Video

Warina flaunted her toned legs and her curvaceous hourglass body for the latest outing.

Aug 11, 2022

New Delhi: Actress Warina Hussain was recently spotted at the wrap-up party of one of her upcoming projects in a short blue satin dress. She paired her dress with a beautiful silver pendant and silver earrings. To match her outfit, the actress opted for pearl strap heels for the display.
 


Warina flaunted her toned legs and her curvaceous hourglass body for the latest outing. While her outfit made enough buzz around the city, Warina chose a subtle makeup look with nude lipstick and some lip gloss, which added more glam to her sensuous look. The actress left her beautiful silky tresses open.

The ‘Loveyatri’ actress happily posed for the shutterbugs present at the venue.

On the professional front, Warina is busy working on her unknown upcoming projects and will soon appear on the big screen. The actress’s team will make an official announcement soon.

