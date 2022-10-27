WATCH: Akshay Kumar breaks bricks with a hammer!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, attended the 14th international Kudo tournament organised by the actor himself in Gujarat.Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video from the event which he captioned, "Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year. @mmawithmehulvora."

In the video, Akshay was seen arriving at the event dressed in an all-black suit. He addressed the audience from the stage and also handed over the awards to all the winners. The `Sooryavanshi` actor also took part in the event and displayed his fighting skills by breaking bricks with a hammer. Here is the post shared by the actor:

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Akshay himself is trained in martial arts forms over the years. Even being 55 years old, Akshay is considered one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was recently seen in the action-adventure film `Ram Setu` alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film collected over Rs 15 crores on its opening day.

He will be next seen in a comedy film `Selfie` along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.`Selfiee` is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film `Driving License`, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya`s Tamil film `Soorarai Pottru`.