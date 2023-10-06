Watch: Esha Gupta Turns Up The Heat In Plunging Corset Top In New Post

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post has taken over the internet. The actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a corset top, layered with a coat and fans are in love.

In the new video, Esha stuns in a white corset top and a coat, she completed the outfit with a pair of well-fitted pants and dropped a black-and-white video from a recent shoot. She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she announced that she had an interesting project lined up. The actress captioned the video, 'Something soon.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'You are so beautiful,' another added, 'How lovely my favourite ma’am. Big fan of you, it is my wish to meet you.' 'Excited for something coming,' wrote a third one. Another added, 'I wish Esha mam give me heart,' one person commented, 'You are the symbol of true beauty.'

Earlier this month, Esha turned heads in a bold silver saree. She wore a heavy silver saree and paired it with a silver choker and cocktail ring. The 'Raaz' actress totally slayed into the ethnic avatar and fans are in awe. Many dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'