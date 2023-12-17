WATCH: Triptii Dimri Makes Heads Turn As She Sets Dance Floor Ablaze On Iconic Songs

New Delhi: Post the release of 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has become a household name. Afterall her powerful performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has captured everyone's attention. She has been making headlines eversince. Now, another clip of the gorgeous actress has surfaced where she can be seen grooving to iconic Bollywood songs.

Showcasing her dancing prowess, Triptii puts up a delightful show and dances on her dances on the tunes of Ranbir Kapoor's Ghagra and Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan. These days the actress is busy attending a close friend's wedding and is making a lot of noisse with her wedding looks. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her joyous dance moments during the festivities.

Recently, her film along with Babil Khan, 'Qala', has clocked a year on Friday. The film, written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2022, with Triptii Dimri in the lead as Qala Manjushree, a renowned singer haunted by her past.

Recalling working in the film, Triptii said, "Qala' was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I'm grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here's to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on."

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film.