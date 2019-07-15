close

Sameera Reddy

'We prayed for a baby girl': Sameera Reddy shares first pic of newborn daughter with heartfelt post

Sameera Reddy welcomed her baby girl last week. The photo features the baby cradled in Sameera's arms and she looks at her daughter adorably. 

&#039;We prayed for a baby girl&#039;: Sameera Reddy shares first pic of newborn daughter with heartfelt post
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@reddysameera

New Delhi: Actress Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child - a baby girl - last week, shared the first picture of her daughter along with a heartwarming post. The photo features the baby cradled in Sameera's arms and she looks at her daughter adorably. 

"This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way," read an excerpt from Sameera's post. 

She continued by saying, "I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves."

This is Sameera's second child with husband Akshai Varde. The couple is also parents to a son named Hans. 

In the post about her newborn daughter, Sameera also mentioned that the family wanted a baby girl and they are now blessed to have her.

"I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed," she concluded, adding hashtags like 'Motherhood', 'Sleepless Nights' and 'Here We Go Again'. 

Sameera had announced the arrival of her daughter by sharing a photo of herself holding the fingers of the little one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings  #blessed

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on

During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media. From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

