trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641453
NewsLifestylePeople
BHUMI PEDNEKAR

What Is Bhumi Pednekar’s Pre-Ramp Walk Ritual? Actress Turns Showstopper For Varun Bahl

Bhumi Pednekar’s Ramp Walk: At India Couture Week in Delhi, the show saw Anaita Shroff Adajania and many others in attendance.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:55 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

What Is Bhumi Pednekar’s Pre-Ramp Walk Ritual? Actress Turns Showstopper For Varun Bahl Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is a regular feature as the show-stopper at fashion shows. She always owns the ramp like a queen. Runway walk is not a cakewalk for sure. However, it becomes a little easy if one knows how to maintain staying calm and get rid of nervousness. Seems like Bhumi’s pre-ramp walk ritual undoubtedly helps her making her the perfect muse. On Thursday, she unleashed her fashionable avatar for designer Varun Bahl’s show at India Couture Week in Delhi.

Dressed in gold thigh-high slit fishnet skirt and bralette. The golden ensemble was adorned with floral embroideries. After stealing attention with her look, Bhumi spoke to media and opened up about the rituals she followed prior hitting the ramp.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

“I listen to music. I make sure that I drink loads of water. I try to just breathe and relax before walking the ramp,” she shared.

Bhumi’s show was attended by famous personalities from fashion world including fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Bhumi’s sister Samkisha Pandekar also attended the show and turned her biggest cheerleader.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona