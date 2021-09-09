हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her ‘favorite place in the whole world’ on birthday - Watch

Akshay Kumar shares a photo with his mother late Aruna Bhatia on his birthday today. The superstar's mother can be seen giving him a peck on the cheek in the picture.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar who turns 54 years old today (September 9), lost his mother Aruna Bhatia to ill health on Wednesday (September 8). The actor called it an 'unbearable pain in my core existence'. Akshay was however able to go on a holiday in January last year with his mother to celebrate her birthday before the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe. The superstar took his mother to her ‘favourite place in the whole world’ -  a casino in Singapore.

Akshay had last year taken to his Instagram to tell his followers to do more of what they love with a video of himself wheeling his mother, who is on a wheelchair, to a casino in Singapore for her birthday.

“Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino,” the Bell Bottom actor had captioned his post.

Akshay has also shared an adorable photo of himself with his mother today on his birthday. In the picture, the actor’s mother can be seen kissing him.

“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on,” Akshay captioned his post on Instagram.

Previously, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Akshay had shared a picture with his mother Aruna and sister Alka and captioned it, “Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay”.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey.

