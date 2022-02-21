When Aruna Irani played Sanjay Dutt's mother in 'Rocky', then 'seduced' him in next film!

New Delhi: Veteran actress Aruna Irani who made her debut at the age of 9 in 1941 with Ganga Jamuna recently spoke about how she played Sanjay Dutt's mother in his debut film and then 'seduced' him the next film. This, she said, was quite surprising to her and looking back at it, she said in an interview, she's shocked how things worked back then.

In an interview with ETimes, she opened up on her co-stars, namely Sanjay Dutt and said, "I had worked with a majority of film actors and there is no specific actor whom I would like to name, as everyone was extremely nice to work with. I even enjoyed working with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt). I played his mother in his debut film and seduced him in his next film (laughs). I still don’t understand how people used to accept it in those times and even now."

For the unversed, Aruna Irani entered the film industry at the age of 9. In the same interview, she recalled her first audition as a child and how Dilip Kumar asked her to enact dialogue and soon after that she bagged her first film in Ganga Jamuna.

After that, she starred in Anpadh as a child actor. Later, she acted in several films with comedian Mehmood Ali in Aulad, Humjoli, Devi and Naya Zamana.

Her filmography in the 70s include - Bombay To Goa, Garam Masala and Do Phool, Bobby, Fakira, Sargam, Red Rose, Love Story, and Rocky with Sanjay Dutt in 1981.